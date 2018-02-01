FISA Memo to Be Released; Deep State on the Run?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about the FISA memo that appears close to release as members of the Deep State and media seek to minimize its impact. What should the American people expect to learn when the memo does finally go public.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Dr. Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician | Topic: Cardio, Weight Lifting, and Counting Steps w/ Dr. Boz

Ted Rall — Award winning columnist, syndicated editorial cartoonist, and author | Topic: attacks on independent media

Jacqueline Luqman — Co-Founder of Luqman Media, Co-host of "Coffee, Current Events & Politics" and "Brick by Brick" | Topic: State of the Union

Jon Ralston — Editor of The Nevada Independent | Topic: Talking Nevada Politics with @RalstonReports (Race for Senate, Steve Wynn, and more)

While President Trump appears to have received high marks from the American people for his State of the Union address, some in the media and punditry class disagree. The hosts continue to analyze fallout from Trump's first SOTU address.

Later in the show, Dr. Bosworth returns to discuss different methods of exercise and staying fit. Weight lifting, cardio, counting steps, what should you be doing to get the most out of your physical activity?

For the final segment of the show, Nevada political guru Jon Ralston joins the program to talk about the major issues in Nevada politics. Steve Wynn, the Senate race in 2018, what are the stories currently gaining attention out west?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com