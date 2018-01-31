Donald Trump Gives His First State of the Union Address

Scheduled Guests and Notes:
Andrea Miller, executive director of People Demanding Action, Former Congressional candidate | Topics: OFF Act, 1st Amendment 7:40am — 8:00am
Dr Wilmer Leon Author, Radio Host, Professor Topics: GOP retirements & Nunes Memo (in studio) 8:20am — 8:40am
Derek Hunter | Topic: SOTU 8:40am — 9:00am
Natalie McGill, Redacted Tonight Correspondent, nataliemcgill.com Topic: Prop Or Not & other attacks on RT / independent media 9:00am — 9:20am
Kani Xulam, director of American Kurdish Information Network (AKIN) Kurdistan.org Topic: Turkey's Military Attack on Kurds (In studio) 9:20am — 9:40am
