Donald Trump Gives His First State of the Union Address

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze the first Trump State of the Union Address. Garland, Lee, and guests also review Trump’s announced policy initiatives. Garland, Lee, and their guests also discuss DACA, FISA Memo, Prop Or Not censorship scandal, the as well as other top news.

Scheduled Guests and Notes: Andrea Miller, executive director of People Demanding Action, Former Congressional candidate | Topics: OFF Act, 1st Amendment 7:40am — 8:00am Dr Wilmer Leon Author, Radio Host, Professor Topics: GOP retirements & Nunes Memo (in studio) 8:20am — 8:40am Derek Hunter | Topic: SOTU 8:40am — 9:00am Natalie McGill, Redacted Tonight Correspondent, nataliemcgill.com Topic: Prop Or Not & other attacks on RT / independent media 9:00am — 9:20am Kani Xulam, director of American Kurdish Information Network (AKIN) Kurdistan.org Topic: Turkey's Military Attack on Kurds (In studio) 9:20am — 9:40am We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com