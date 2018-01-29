Who Are the Modern-Day Propagandists? Analyzing PropOrNot

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk with journalist George Eliason about what he has discovered about connections to the group PropOrNot. Who has been directing their actions and efforts to discredit a myriad of established and upstart media organizations.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

George Eliason — Journalist living in Ukraine | Topic: Journalist @gheliason Reveals Connections to the Ominous #PropOrNot Organization

Darlene Brown — CEO DivineEmpowerment.org | Topic: Monday Motivation

Elizabeth Beck — Lawyer | Topic: Lawyer @eleebeck talks CNN and the #DNCFraudLawsuit

Joe Lauria [In-Studio] — Veteran independent journalist | Topic: "Russiagate"

The situation between Turkey and the Kurds continues to rage as the American media continues to be distracted by other stories. Is a serious regional conflict about to explode and how will the Trump administration handle this conflict?

Later in the show, Elizabeth Beck joins Garland and Lee to talk about her recent appearance on CNN that caused a stir online. She also provides an update on the status of the #DNCFraud Lawsuit and how things are progressing on the legal front.

For the final two segments of the show, veteran journalist Joe Lauria joins the program to talk about RussiaGate and censorship in the media. Joe joins Garland and Lee in-studio for their wide-ranging conversation.

