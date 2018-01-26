US Media Malpractice: What Went Wrong With American Journalism?

Guests join Garland and Lee to discuss media malpractice and the "approved premise", the upcoming Grammy awards and the music industry, the coverage of the Missouri Senate race, cryptocurrency and other issues in economics, as well as top news.
Scheduled Guests (Show 7-10 AM ET FRI, JAN 26):
Dustin Stockton (@DustinStockton) — Political Strategist | Topic: #ReleaseTheMemo: Organic or the Work of #RussianBots?
Paul Porter Music / Media Executive, Author Blackout: My 40 Years in the Music Business IndustryEars.com | Topic: A look ahead at the Grammy Awards
Courtland Sykes (@SykesforSenate) — Candidate for Senate in Missouri | Topic: Standing for his Principles against Media Attacks
Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Topic: Foundational Pillars for a Better Future
