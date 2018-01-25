Special In-Studio Guest: James O'Keefe of Project Veritas

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)
Adam Sanchez — Zinn Education Project organizer and curriculum writer
James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) [In-Studio] — President of Project Veritas | Topic: Project Veritas and American Pravda
Paul Porter — Music / Media Executive, Author Blackout: My 40 Years in the Music Business IndustryEars.com | Topic: A look ahead at the Grammys
Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician | Topic: Learning About Social Anxiety
Whitney Webb (@_whitneywebb) — MintPress News Staff Writer | Topic: Pierre Omidyar, Palantir, and WikiLeaks
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation appears to be drawing towards its conclusion. Will President Trump be interviewed; will the widely discussed FISA memo be released? The hosts discuss theses topics and what you are not hearing in the mainstream media about Robert Mueller's investigation.
Later in the show, regular guest, Dr. Annette Bosworth joins Garland and Lee to have a conversation about the topic of social anxiety. What are the main facts you should know, and how can you and your loved ones confront social anxiety in a positive and productive manner?
In the final segment of the show, MintPress News Staff Writer Whitney Webb joins the program to talk about her recent investigative pieces about WikiLeaks and some powerful forces working against their mission. How do billionaires Pierre Omidyar and Peter Thiel fit into this puzzle?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)