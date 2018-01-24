US Priorities: Which Policies Would Benefit Everyday Americans?

On this episode of Fault Lines, (7-10 AM ET WED, JAN 24), hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze the pros and cons of specific policy priorities. With President Trump and Congress exchanging insults, public disapproval and distrust in government is reaching historic highs.

Polls show most Americans feel they're not getting the policies they want or need. Do the establishment wings of either major party serve "We the People" as the Constitution requires? Or would populist policies offer better outcomes? And why aren't the mainstream media discussing these issues?

Guests join Garland and Lee to answer these questions and discuss Maryland politics, "Regime Change" as a tool of foreign policy-especially with regards to Syria, concerns about FBI procedures, and other news and issues.

Scheduled Guests:

Gregory Kline (@GregoryKline) — Co-Founder of the Conservative 'Red Maryland' Website | Topic: Maryland Race for Governor

Andrew Spannaus — Independent Reporter, founder of Transatlantico.info | Topic: Globalization & Regime Change

Dr. Harvard Ayers — professor emeritus of anthropology, author of new book Trainwreck Earth | Topic: Top Priorities for the USA

Rick Sterling — independent journalist | Topic: Syrian gas attack accusations as a pretext for US intervention

Jim Bovard (@JimBovard) — USA Today Columnist and Author | Topic: Destroying, Suppressing Evidence is FBI Standard Procedure

