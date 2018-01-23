Government Shutdown Ends; Democrats Split on Tactics

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about the short-lived government shutdown and subsequent political fallout for both parties. DACA remains unresolved and fissures within the Democratic Party are on full display which potentially turns up the heat higher for the 2018 midterms.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Marcel Joppa — Journalist for Sputnik Germany (Berlin) | Topic: German Coalition Talks

Andrea Miller — Executive director of People Demanding Action, former candidate for Congress | Topic: Analysis of Shutdown from Capitol Hill

Holly "Hood" Harris (In-Studio) | Topic: The Libertarian perspective on the government shutdown

Kani Xulam — Director of American Kurdish Information Network (AKIN) Kurdistan.org | Topic: Turkey's Military Attack on Kurds

Lucy Komisar — Investigative Journalist who Focuses on Corporate and Financial Corruption | Topic: HSBC's Connection to Bill Browder

Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats will now attempt to quell their unhappy base following an agreement with the Republicans to re-open the government. Many establishment Democrats have been feeling pressure from their left flank, and now more than before, they may feel a need to come through in a major way for their base.

Sputnik Germany correspondent Marcel Joppa joins Garland and Lee for a report about the ongoing coalition discussions in Germany. Marcel attended the major coalition meeting over the weekend, and he provides his take on the state of the talks to the Fault Lines audience.

In the final hour of the show, the hosts discuss a variety of foreign policy topics including the current situation for the Kurdish population in the Middle East. Director of the American Kurdish Information Network Kani Xulam joins the program to provide some context on current events in the region.

