Government Shutdown Ends; Democrats Split on Tactics

Marcel Joppa — Journalist for Sputnik Germany (Berlin) | Topic: German Coalition Talks
Andrea Miller — Executive director of People Demanding Action, former candidate for Congress | Topic: Analysis of Shutdown from Capitol Hill
Holly "Hood" Harris (In-Studio) | Topic: The Libertarian perspective on the government shutdown
Kani Xulam — Director of American Kurdish Information Network (AKIN) Kurdistan.org | Topic: Turkey's Military Attack on Kurds
Lucy Komisar — Investigative Journalist who Focuses on Corporate and Financial Corruption | Topic: HSBC's Connection to Bill Browder
Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats will now attempt to quell their unhappy base following an agreement with the Republicans to re-open the government. Many establishment Democrats have been feeling pressure from their left flank, and now more than before, they may feel a need to come through in a major way for their base.
Sputnik Germany correspondent Marcel Joppa joins Garland and Lee for a report about the ongoing coalition discussions in Germany. Marcel attended the major coalition meeting over the weekend, and he provides his take on the state of the talks to the Fault Lines audience.
In the final hour of the show, the hosts discuss a variety of foreign policy topics including the current situation for the Kurdish population in the Middle East. Director of the American Kurdish Information Network Kani Xulam joins the program to provide some context on current events in the region.
