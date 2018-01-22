Trump vs Democrats in Blame Game Over Government Shutdown

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze the negative exchanges between President Trump and Congressional Democrats that led to and followed the federal government shutdown.

Federal offices, National parks, and more have shut down. Healthcare agencies have stopped working to prevent a dangerous flu epidemic. Will a vote scheduled for later today reopen the federal government, or will the impasse continue at great risk to lives and the economy?

Garland and Lee will also discuss immigration, "Russiagate", racism and other racial issues, conspiracy theories, and President Obama's legacy, as well as other news.

Scheduled Guests and Show Notes: (Show 7-10 AM ET MON, JAN 22)

Steven Camarota — Director of Research at the Center for Immigration Studies | Topic: Costs and Real-Life Impacts of a DACA Amnesty and Prolonged Chain Migration

Willis Krumholz — Fellow at Defense Priorities and Contributor at the Federalist | Topic: How the House Intel Committee Democrats Started The False ‘Russia On Facebook' Story

Derek Hunter — Contributing editor at the Daily Caller and Columnist at Townhall | Topic: The Government Shutdown and The Democrats Playbook on Race

Chris Chambers — author, Georgetown professor of Media Studies | Topics: The government shutdown, the media, and his book "THE OBAMA INHERITANCE: FIFTEEN STORIES OF CONSPIRACY NOIR" (in studio)

Dr Bill Honigman — Emergency Room Doctor, Healthcare and progressive activist | Topic: Progressive frustration with corporate Democrats-Does the Democratic stand in the Senate offer hope?

