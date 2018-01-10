Critics Claim President Trump is Unfit for Office — Loyalists Defend Trump

On this episode of "Fault Lines," hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the controversy over Trump's fitness for office — is this just partisanship, or are there reasonable grounds for concern?
Garland, Lee, and guests will also report on and analyze other top news stories including Trump's possible plans to attack North Korea; Trump's decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem; Breitbart severing ties to Trump's former top strategist Steve Bannon; Democrats' prospects in this years' midterm elections; pros and cons of cannabis legislation vs. prohibition; and other major news items.
Scheduled guests and topics:
Possible US Military Strike against N. Korea Tillerson & Mattis Oppose, McMaster and Trump in favor.
Yaron Eliav — Associate Professor of Rabbinic Literature and Jewish History of Late Antiquity at the University of Michigan | Topic: Historical Claims to the City of Jerusalem
Paul Kawika Martin Peace Action Senior Director for Policy and Political Affairs | Topics: N / S Korea talks, Iran situation
Katie McHugh (In-Studio) — Former Reporter at Breitbart News | Topic: Bannon Out at Breitbart
Steve Cobble fellow Institute for Policy Studies| Topic: Prospects for 2018 Midterm Elections
Mark Frost, Economist, college professor Topic: Economics of cannabis legalization, violence, corruption, and other "unintended consequences" of prohibition.
