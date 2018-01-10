Critics Claim President Trump is Unfit for Office — Loyalists Defend Trump

Widening concerns about President Trump—including his threats of war, inaccurate claims, intemperate tweets, and other behavior—fuel charges that Trump may be unfit to serve as president, and should possibly be removed under the 25th Amendment. Trump and his supporters respond with pointed defenses.

On this episode of "Fault Lines," hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the controversy over Trump's fitness for office — is this just partisanship, or are there reasonable grounds for concern?

Garland, Lee, and guests will also report on and analyze other top news stories including Trump's possible plans to attack North Korea; Trump's decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem; Breitbart severing ties to Trump's former top strategist Steve Bannon; Democrats' prospects in this years' midterm elections; pros and cons of cannabis legislation vs. prohibition; and other major news items.

Scheduled guests and topics:

Possible US Military Strike against N. Korea Tillerson & Mattis Oppose, McMaster and Trump in favor.

Yaron Eliav — Associate Professor of Rabbinic Literature and Jewish History of Late Antiquity at the University of Michigan | Topic: Historical Claims to the City of Jerusalem

Paul Kawika Martin Peace Action Senior Director for Policy and Political Affairs | Topics: N / S Korea talks, Iran situation

Katie McHugh (In-Studio) — Former Reporter at Breitbart News | Topic: Bannon Out at Breitbart

Steve Cobble fellow Institute for Policy Studies| Topic: Prospects for 2018 Midterm Elections

Mark Frost, Economist, college professor Topic: Economics of cannabis legalization, violence, corruption, and other "unintended consequences" of prohibition.

