Will Congress Pass Legislation on Immigration in 2018?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about prospects for a deal to be reached on immigration in Congress prior to the midterm elections. A bipartisan meeting with President Trump is scheduled for today as the framework for a potential deal remains unknown.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Ted Rall — Award-winning columnist, syndicated editorial cartoonist, and author | Topic: mainstream media malpractice

Bob Driscoll — Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division at the US Department of Justice | Topic(s): DOJ-related issues and investigations

Katie McHugh (In-Studio) — Former Breitbart News Reporter | Topic(s): The State of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon's Future, and Immigration Reform

Joy Villa | Topic(s): Her experience in the MAGA movement & Criticism she has faced from both the left and right

With a series of high-profile investigations and stories related to the Department of Justice in the news cycle, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Bob Driscoll rejoins Fault Lines to give his thoughts. Should Trump interview with Mueller, what was the purpose of Paul Manafort's lawsuit, and is there a crisis of confidence with the leadership at the DOJ?

Garland and Lee are also joined in-studio by a former reporting colleague of Lee's at Breitbart News, Katie McHugh. Together they will discuss the ongoing drama surrounding Steve Bannon, what they see as his future, and the relevance moving forward for Breitbart News.

The show closes out with #1 Billboard Recording Artist and "Proud Trumper" Joy Villa joining the show to talk about her experience in the political world over the last few years. How has Joy faced criticism from both the left and the right, and does she have plans to run for Congress in 2018.

