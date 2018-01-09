President Trump and Supporters Respond to 'Tell All' Book Fire and Fury

Controversial allegations and revelations in Michael Wolff’s book Fire And Fury spark reactions from Trump and his supporters.

On this episode of "Fault Lines," hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the continuing fallout from the Michael Wolff book Fire And Fury including Stephen Miller going after critics including Steve Bannon until Jake Tapper kicked him off the "State of the Union" program on CNN.

Garland, Lee, and guests will also report on and analyze other top news stories including Browdergate; former top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin; the end of Trump's voter fraud commission; opiates, abortion, guns, and pollution as issues of Public Health; and other major news items.

Scheduled guests and topics:

— Why Sending Stephen Miller to Attack Bannon Was Especially Cold

— Darlene Brown CEO DivineEmpowerment.org Monday Motivation

— Bill Browder Is Pulling Off the Scam of the Century

— What The Media Covered Up About Huma Abedin

— Logan Churchwell — Communications & Research Director at the Public Interest Legal Foundation | Topic: End of the Voter Fraud Commission

— Dr. Bill Honigman Topic: opiates, abortion, guns, and pollution as issues of Public Health

