Are Steve Bannon's Days at Breitbart News Numbered?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan continue to discuss the fallout from the explosive quotes attributed to Steve Bannon in Michael Wolff's new book which is being released today. They also discuss North Korea, Huma Abedin's possible legal issues, the history of the Iranian people, and much more.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Matt Stiles — LA Times Special Correspondent in Seoul | Topic: North Korea 2017 Review; Kim Jong Un's New Year's Day Speech

Dustin Stockton — Former Breitbart Reporter and Political Strategist | Topic: What's up with Steve Bannon…

John Kiriakou (In-Studio) | Topic: Huma Abedin and the Espionage Act

Jeff Morley - Veteran Journalist and Author of the Book, 'The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton' | Topic: Jeff's Writing and Research about the CIA

David Swanson | Topic: bipartisan support for wars, coups, and conflicts. What can people do to oppose imperial policies in 2018?

Professor Cameron Cross — Professor of Iranian Studies at the University of Michigan | Topic: History of the Iranian People/Demographics of Iran

As Garland and Lee focus more on the current Trump/Bannon drama, Lee uses his time working at Breitbart News for Steve Bannon to provide additional insight about the situation. Is Bannon on the way out at Breitbart News or does Donald Trump's Chief Strategist have a new plan of action?

With the Olympics in South Korea quickly approaching, tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain high. Fault Lines looks back at what happened regarding North Korea in 2017 and reviews Kim Jong-Un's recent New Year's Day speech with LA Times Special Correspondent in Seoul, South Korea, Matt Stiles.

Former CIA officer John Kiriakou will join Garland and Lee in-studio to talk about possible violations of the Espionage Act by Huma Abedin. Kiriakou will also stay around to talk with author Jeff Morley about his writing and research on the history of the CIA.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com