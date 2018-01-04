Trump Feuds With Bannon: Mueller Investigation, Campaign

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan will welcome guests discussing the intrigue surrounding controversial media and political innovator Steve Bannon’s firing, and his potentially damaging revelations about the Trump Campaign and Administration.

Garland and Lee will continue their investigation into the untold stories behind the stories including: the Browdergate scandal, and how the establishment treats those who question the approved narrative including guest Randy Credico, Julian Assange, WikiLeaks, and Sputnik Radio.

Guests will join Garland and Lee to report on and analyze mainstream media efforts to hype and exaggerate certain stories while suppressing others; as well as predictions for the new year and medical advice.

SCHEDULED GUESTS:

Andrei Nekrasov | Topic: Natalia Veselnitskaya & Bill Browder

Randy | Topic: Assange and WikiLeaks

Kristin Tate | Topic: The Bannon/Trump Feud

Jacqueline Luqman Co-Founder of Luqman Media, Co-host of "Coffee, Current Events & Politics" and "Brick by Brick" topic: 2018 predictions

Dr. Bosworth | Topic: Managing in the Brutal Cold

Elizabeth Vos | Topic: Disobedient Media's Year in Review (Democracy Betrayed By Democrats, Not Russia)

Dr Bill Honigman Emergency Room Doctor, Healthcare and progressive activist Topics: organizing on progressive issues / 2018 predictions

