Orrin Hatch to Retire Opening the Door for Senator Mitt Romney

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about the ongoing protests in Iran and how the Trump administration is responding to the situation. They also talk about Orrin Hatch's decision to retire after 40+ years in the Senate. Is Mitt Romney now set to fill Hatch's seat?

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

E Ethelbert Miller — Writer, literary activist, former board chair for the Institute for Policy Studies | Topic: 2018 predictions

Thomas Burr — Salt Lake Tribune's DC Bureau Chief | Topic: Orrin Hatch Retiring; Possible Senator Mitt Romney

Ariel Gold — Co-director CODEPINK. Runs campaigns for Palestinian Rights | Topic: 2018 predictions

Amber Athey — Media & Breaking News Reporter at the Daily Caller | Topic: Chris Matthews Abusive Work Environment

Dr Wilmer Leon (In-Studio) — Author, Radio Host, Professor | Topic: 2018 predictions

As the Iranian protests continue, how will the Trump administration become involved in the evolving situation? Will words of support for the Iranian people transform into further policy decisions? Garland and Lee talk about where they see things headed in the coming days and months.

Last month, Amber Athey of the Daily Caller joined Fault Lines to discuss her reporting about a hostile work environment involving Chris Matthews and MSNBC. On today's show, Athey rejoins the program to talk about her follow up report.

Garland and Lee also talk with the Salt Lake Tribune's DC Bureau Chief, Thomas Burr, about Senator Orrin Hatch's decision to retire from the US Senate. Since 2012, Mitt Romney has appeared eager to return to public life. Is Hatch's Senate seat now Romney's for the taking?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com