2018 Begins With International Tensions

On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the unrest in Iran and compare Trump’s Iran policies to Obama’s.

The hosts and guests will also discuss the still-unsettled Virginia elections, Trump's tax legislation, and other issues-as well as make and discuss predictions for the new year.

Tues Jan 2, 2018 7-10 AM ET Scheduled Guests:

Darlene Brown CEO DivineEmpowerment.org New Years' Motivation

Andrea Miller executive director of People Demanding Action, former candidate for Congress Topic: Update on Virginia elections and prospects for 2018

Holly "Hood" Harris topic libertarian perspectives & 2018 predictions (in studio)

Erielle Davidson | Topic: Effects of the Tax Bill Passing and Coverage of the Protests in Iran

Roger Simon — Novelist, Academy Award Nominated Screenwriter & Co-Founder of PJ Media | Topic: Trump vs. Obama Iran policy

