2018 Begins With International Tensions

The hosts and guests will also discuss the still-unsettled Virginia elections, Trump's tax legislation, and other issues-as well as make and discuss predictions for the new year.
Tues Jan 2, 2018 7-10 AM ET Scheduled Guests:
Darlene Brown CEO DivineEmpowerment.org New Years' Motivation
Andrea Miller executive director of People Demanding Action, former candidate for Congress Topic: Update on Virginia elections and prospects for 2018
Holly "Hood" Harris topic libertarian perspectives & 2018 predictions (in studio)
Erielle Davidson | Topic: Effects of the Tax Bill Passing and Coverage of the Protests in Iran
Roger Simon — Novelist, Academy Award Nominated Screenwriter & Co-Founder of PJ Media | Topic: Trump vs. Obama Iran policy
