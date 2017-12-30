2017 Review: Politics, Violence, Media, and More

Fault Lines has covered a wide range of issues and events in 2017, and will follow up with guests on many of the most important stories as we close out the year.
Show FRI, DEC 29 7-10 AM ET Scheduled Guests:
Tahir Qadiry | Topic: Kabul Suicide Attack
Jacqueline Luqman Co-Founder of Luqman Media, Co-host of "Coffee, Current Events & Politics" and "Brick by Brick" | Topic: year in review media & politics
Chris Warner, Leadership Educator and Keynote Speaker | Topic: Leadership and Entrepreneurship
Former Congressman Alan Grayson | Topic: Year in review Congress and Politics
Dr. Bill Honigman Health policy expert, Bernie Sanders Delegate PDAmerica.org | Topic: The Year In Progressive & Healthcare organizing
Delaine Eastin Candidate for California Governor delaineforgovernor.com | Topic: California Politics
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)