2017 Review: Politics, Violence, Media, and More

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan review the top events and issues of 2017 including the recent terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan; grading the mainstream media, Donald Trump, and Congress; the off-year election results; educating for entrepreneurship; healthcare reform; and more.

Fault Lines has covered a wide range of issues and events in 2017, and will follow up with guests on many of the most important stories as we close out the year.

Show FRI, DEC 29 7-10 AM ET Scheduled Guests:

Tahir Qadiry | Topic: Kabul Suicide Attack

Jacqueline Luqman Co-Founder of Luqman Media, Co-host of "Coffee, Current Events & Politics" and "Brick by Brick" | Topic: year in review media & politics

Chris Warner, Leadership Educator and Keynote Speaker | Topic: Leadership and Entrepreneurship

Former Congressman Alan Grayson | Topic: Year in review Congress and Politics

Dr. Bill Honigman Health policy expert, Bernie Sanders Delegate PDAmerica.org | Topic: The Year In Progressive & Healthcare organizing

Delaine Eastin Candidate for California Governor delaineforgovernor.com | Topic: California Politics

