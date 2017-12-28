Fault Lines Reviews 2017, A Tumultuous Year

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan review top news stories and events of 2017 including a review of elections in Virginia and Alabama, widespread sexual misconduct scandals, and conflicts in the Middle East.

They also review CIA activities and welcome a former Miss America to discuss her efforts to stop bullying and sexual abuse of children as well as her own recent experience as a target of "shaming" by Miss America officials.

Fault Lines has covered a wide range of stories in 2017 and will follow up with guests on many of the most important news of 2017 on today's show, airing 7-10 AM ET, WED, DEC 27th.

Scheduled Guests and Topics:

Andrea Miller Executive Director of People Demanding Action, former candidate for Congress. Topic: year in review

Dr. Wilmer Leon Author, Radio Host, Professor. Topic: year in review

Holly "Hood" Harris the "urban libertarian" working with the libertarian candidate for Governor of Maryland. Topics: How the Democrats are winning Black votes, Trump's tax bill

Kani Xulam director of American Kurdish Information Network (AKIN) Kurdistan.org. Topics: Kurdistan and the Middle East

Mallory Hagan, WLTZ First News (NBC), former Miss America. Topics: her efforts to stop child sex abuse and bullying, the shameful behavior by Miss America executives

