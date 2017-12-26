What Will President Trump's Agenda Be for 2018?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about the possible legislative agenda in Congress for 2018. They also discuss the major story from Politico about Hezbollah and follow-up with more analysis of Bill Browder.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Ted Rall — Award-winning columnist, syndicated editorial cartoonist, and author | Topic: What might have happened if Hillary won?

Darlene Brown — CEO DivineEmpowerment.org | Topic: Tuesday Pep Talk

Ian Miles-Cheong — Journalist and Cultural Writer | Topic: The State of the 'Social Justice Warrior' Movement

Rob Kall — Founder OpEdNews.com | Topic: Year in review Narcissism and top down's dying breaths

Politico recently broke a major story involving Hezbollah and the Obama administration. Garland and Lee talk about the facts of the case and analyze who is using this story to further their own foreign policy goals.

Fault Lines has been digging into the curious case of Bill Browder. The darling of much of the American establishment, what is the truth of his story? Andrei Nekrasov, Alex Krainer, Lucy Komisar, and Jeremy Kuzmarov have all been on the program over the past few months to cast doubt on the narrative Browder has been so successful in pushing.

Garland and Lee also take a look at Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Who is the Kremlin critic, and what are the details of his past?

