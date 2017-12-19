Fatal Train Crash, Airport Blackout Raise Concerns About Infrastructure

A fatal train crash — apparently caused by excessive speed — as well as a major power outage in the Atlanta air hub raise concerns about the state of US transportation infrastructure. President Trump addressed the situation, calling on Congress to quickly pass his soon-to-be proposed package.

On this episode of "Fault Lines," hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the Washington State train crash, the Atlanta airport outage, and other challenges to the aging transportation system.

Garland, Lee, and the guests will also analyze top news stories and issues including the state of the Democratic Party after Donna Brazile's revelations of unethical coordination with the Clinton campaign; working conditions at Amazon facilities, Doug Jones' defeat of Roy Moore in Alabama; and more.

Scheduled guests:

Naomi Harm — Strategic Outreach Manager in Education | Topic: Atlanta Airport Blackout

Tim Black — Host of The Tim Black at Night Show | Topic: Tim's Interview with Donna Brazile

Alan Selby — Investigative Reporter for the Sunday Mirror | Topic: Reporting on Working Conditions at Amazon

Darlene Brown — CEO DivineEmpowerment.org Tuesday Pep Talk

Andrea Miller — Executive director of People Demanding Action, former candidate for Congress Topic: Alabama election, sexual allegations

Nancy Silberkleit | Reports from inside the Archie Comics Media Corporation

Andy Lee Roth — Project Censored associate director | Topic: alternative media & suppressed stories

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com