Democrat Doug Jones Upsets Roy Moore in Alabama

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan will talk about the political fallout from Democrat Doug Jones winning Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat in Alabama. The hosts will also discuss tax reform, Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and more current events.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Joe Lawler — Economics Reporter for the Washington Examiner | Topic: Tax Reform

Ted Rall — Award winning columnist, syndicated editorial cartoonist, and author | Topic: Pros and cons of impeachment

E Ethelbert Miller — Writer, literary activist, former board chair, Institute for Policy Studies | Topic: What Alabama results mean

Erika Andiola former Political Director Our Revolution, former Latino Outreach for Bernie Sanders Campaign | Topic: Mobilizing for the Dream Act

Dr Bill Honigman | Topic: Challenges organizing on progressive issues in CA

Conrad Black — Founder of the National Post | Topic: Trump's Jerusalem Decision

The Alabama Senate Race was supposed to be an automatic win for the Republicans until Roy Moore's campaign was rocked by past allegations of inappropriate behavior. Now that Doug Jones has defeated the controversial former judge, how does this result play heading into 2018? Do Democrats think this win is indicative of future wins for their party, or was Roy Moore's loss an outlier for the Republican's, especially in red-leaning states.

Steve Bannon and Breitbart News pushed hard for Judge Roy Moore in Alabama and got burned. Will Fault Lines co-host Lee Stranahan have some choice words for his former boss and news site's coverage of the Alabama Senate race?

Garland and Lee also take a look at tax reform which remains the top legislative agenda for Congress. Washington Examiner reporter Joe Lawler joins the program for a second time to discuss the status of the tax bill and what the prospects are for Trump and McConnell of getting something passed in the near future.

