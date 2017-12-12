Alabama Senate Special Election Pits Sexual Allegations Vs GOP Advantages

In a test of sexual allegations vs. partisan identification and dueling robo-calls from Obama and Trump, Alabama voters will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.

On this episode of "Fault Lines," hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the Alabama Senate Special Election. The contest pits Roy Moore, a twice-removed former judge against Doug Jones, best known for prosecuting KKK terrorists. Polls indicate a close contest. What will a Moore or Jones victory mean?

Garland and Lee will also discuss Trump's Decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem. What are the ramifications of this decision that has garnered bipartisan support in Congress but has alarmed US allies?

The hosts and guests will also report on and analyze top news stories including the wildfire emergency in California; establishment media targeting independent media; and other major news items.

Scheduled guests:

Danny Max, Morning News Anchor KCOY TV Topic: Updates on massive California fire emergency



Ariel Gold, Co-director CODEPINK.org campaign for Palestinian Rights. Topic: Decision to move US Embassy to Jerusalem



Dr. Wilmer Leon, PhD. Author, Radio Host, Professor in studio Topic: Alabama Senate Election



Dr. Ted Galen Carpenter, PhD. Senior fellow, Cato Institute. Topic: Ukraine and the Euromaidan

[Rescheduled: Conrad Black, (London Daily Telegraph, Chicago Sun-Times, Jerusalem Post) Topic: Decision to move US Embassy. Rob Kall founder OpEdNews.com on independent media targeted by the establishment]

