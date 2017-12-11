Alabama Braces for Tuesday's Senate Election

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan focus in on the high profile Senate Election between Roy Moore and Doug Jones in Alabama. They also discuss Al Franken's resignation as Congress hopes to pass tax reform before the end of the month.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Dustin Stockton — Former Chief Strategist for Kelli Ward's Senate Campaign | Topic: Alabama Senate Race

Darlene Brown — CEO DivineEmpowerment.org | Topic: Monday Motivation

Andrea Miller — executive director of People Demanding Action, former candidate for Congress | Topic: Alabama election

Holly "Hood" Harris | Topic: Libertarian perspective on Alabama Senate special election

Paul Kavika Martin — Peace Action Senior Director for Policy and Political Affairs on human rights day and Nobel peace prize by ICAN

John Sharp — Journalist with the Alabama Media Group | (Topic: Alabama Senate Race)

The Alabama Senate Race was supposed to be a formality and automatic win for the Republicans. However, Roy Moore's past has made the outcome of the race unpredictable now a day out from the election. A series of guests will discuss the race and the political fallout that will come with either result.

Garland and Lee also take a look at tension in the Middle East following President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. As expected, the move was met with strong reactions, both positive and negative, from around the world.

Additionally, Fault Lines will talk about Congress and what they can expect to accomplish in the final weeks of 2017. With Capitol Hill reeling from Al Franken's resignation and talk over sexual misconduct dominating the day, does tax reform have any hope of passing, or will another major reform bill die before reaching the President's desk?

