Roger Stone Explains Why Congress is Scared to Release His Russiagate Testimony

Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan cover Steve Scalise's return to Congress, the Trump administration's plans to pass Tax Reform, and special guest Roger Stone joins the show.

On this episode of ‘Fault Lines' hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan start the show recapping headlines including the return of Steve Scalise to the House chamber. President of the Black Law Students Association Renee C. Mims joins the show for an interview.

In the second hour, the hosts talk tax reform and what policies might actually benefit the American working class. Special guest Roger Stone comes on air to talk about his Congressional Testimony and the Trump/Russia investigation.

In the third hour, "Fault Lines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan are joined by Todd E. Pierce who is a retired US Army Judge Advocate General (JAG) Major to talk about total and endless war. The week closes out with Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, who is a candidate for Senate in Massachusetts, coming on the show to talk about his effort to unseat Elizabeth Warren in 2018.

