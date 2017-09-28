Trump’s Responses to Puerto Rico, NFL Protests, and North Korea

On this episode of "Fault Lines", hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan invite guests to discuss issues including the NFL "take a knee" controversy.

Garland, Lee, and guests will also discuss Trump's response to the Puerto Rico disaster-could the response be better, and if so how?

The hosts and guests will also comment on the simmering tensions with North Korea, including the war of words between Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jung-Un.

Scheduled guests include: Tim Black; Dr. Annette Bosworth, MD; Juan Declet Barreto; Paul Kawika Martin; and Don Kirk reporting from Korea.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com