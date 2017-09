How Will Trump Handle Losses in Healthcare and Alabama?

On this episode of "Fault Lines", hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze the Senate Republicans' surrender on their latest effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and Judge Roy Moore's victory over Trump's chosen candidate in the Alabama GOP Senate Run-Off.

Garland and Lee will also discuss Trump's tax reform proposals-will that be a winning issue for him after his recent setbacks?

And, the duo comment on the Iran Nuclear Deal, including recent statements from US General and European allies.

Scheduled guests include: Ted Glick, Betsy Rothstein, Robin Respaut, Terry Edwards, and Eugene Puryear.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com