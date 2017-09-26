Is This the End of the Line for Trump Care?

On this episode of "Fault Lines", hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze the Senate Republicans' apparent failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The duo also discuss the widening protests during the National Anthem at NFL football games.

And, Garland and Lee talk about the latest political trends at home and abroad-the Kurdish referendum, and how the Turks and Iranians might react, as well as rancor within the ranks of the Republican and Democratic Parties.

Scheduled guests include: Adam Andrzejeski, John Sharp, Gary Rivlin, Kani Xulam, Ted Rall, and Steve Shaff.

