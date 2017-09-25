NFL Protests; German & French Elections; Kurdish Referendum

Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan cover the NFL National Anthem protests. A pair of Sputnik correspondents talk live on 'Fault Lines' about recent elections in Germany and France. The show also discusses American foreign policy regarding Saudi Arabia and then covers the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan with John Kiriakou.

On this episode of ‘Fault Lines' hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan start the show recapping headlines from the weekend and jump right into the Trump/NFL issue. The show takes a pair of calls about the NFL protests which leads to heated discussions between the callers and hosts. The hour closes with Marcel Joppa from the Sputnik News Bureau in Berlin joining the show to provide some insight about the German elections that occurred on Sunday.

In the second hour, Michelle Esquenazi comes on air to talk about criminal justice and groups that are targeting bail reform. Sputnik France correspondent Dimitri Boschman joins the show to discuss the results of the Senatorial election in France.The hour closes with CEO of Divine Empowerment, Darlene Brown, providing listeners with some Monday morning inspiration.

In the third hour, "Fault Lines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan are joined by Robert Naiman of JustForeignPolicy.org who talks foreign policy focusing specifically on issues involving Saudi Arabia. A caller follows up on the segment by expressing disgust with the political establishment and American foreign policy during an exchange with the hosts. The show closes out with CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou coming on air to talk about the referendum vote in Iraqi Kurdistan.

