Trump's UN Speech, Obamacare Repeal, Earthquake in Mexico

Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Trump’s 'America First' address to the UN, touch on the natural disasters impacting Mexico and Puerto Rico, and go in-depth with guest William Craddick discussing the Atlantic Council.

On this episode of ‘Fault Lines' hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan recap the days headlines focusing in on Trump's address to the United Nations. John Whitehead joins to talk about issues regarding Sputnik, the FCC, and the First Amendment.

In the second hour, progressive radio host Tim Black comes on air to talk about the state of the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton's 'Pity Tour'. Later in the hour Alon Ben-Meir joins the show to talk about issues related to the Middle East including Iran, Israel, and Syria.

In the third hour, "Fault Lines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan are joined by William Craddick of Disobedient Media who talks about the research that he has done on CrowdStrike, Ukraine, and the Atlantic Council. Garland and Lee take a few calls on healthcare in the final segment to wrap up the show.

