North Korea Discussion, London Terror Attack Follow-up and More!

Garland and Lee kick off the new week talking about the situation in North Korea, follow up on the terrorist attack in London, and talk with a great lineup of guests including two segments with NSA whistleblower Bill Binney in the 3rd hour.

On this episode of ‘Fault Lines' hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan summarize the events from the weekend and discuss the situation in North Korea with LA Times Corespondent Matt Stiles, who is located in South Korea.

In the second hour, Darlene Brown of DivineEmpowerment.org joins the show to talk about self-improvement and spirituality. Kurt Bateman also joins to discuss health care and labor related issues from Ohio.

In the third hour, "Fault Lines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan are joined by Civil Rights Attorney Stephen Spitz. The show closes with NSA Whistleblower Bill Binney joining for the final two segments to have an in-depth discussion about National Security related issues.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com