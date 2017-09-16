Silicon Valley’s Dangerous Political Shift

Tech firms move into political arena; North Korea fires another missile over Japan; Continued controversy over BDS Legislation.

On this episode of "Faultlines", hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Silicon Valley's expansion into political and military spheres.

The duo will also examine the latest in North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.

And, Garland and Lee will analyze Constitutional ramifications of Sen. Ben Cardin's legislation to limit advocacy for boycott, divestiture and sanctions (BDS) against Israel.

In breaking news, the hosts will monitor the ongoing situation re: suspected terrorist attack in the United Kingdom.

