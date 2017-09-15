Trump, Pelosi and Schumer Meet — Is This a New Era of Bipartisanship?

On this episode of "Faultlines", hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Donald Trump's summit with Democratic Leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer- Deal or no deal on DACA?

The duo will also examine Trump and Pence's visit to storm ravaged Florida.

And, Garland and Lee will analyze Sec. Hillary Clinton's CNN interview in which she called to abolish the Electoral College; and Sean Spicer's comments about the Trump White House.

