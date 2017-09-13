North Korean Sanctions, Hillary's Book Tour, and Hurricane Irma Updates

The UN Security Council approves new sanctions on North Korea, Hillary Clinton hits the road to promote her new book ‘What Happened’, and Hurricane Irma winds down as millions prepare to return home.

The UN Security Council has passed what are being called "harsh" new sanctions against the regime in North Korea. Hurricane Irma has caused massive damage throughout the southeast as the cleanup process prepares to commence. With media organizations being targeted by FARA,is the 1 st Amendment facing a slippery slope. As Hillary Clinton's new book hit shelves, can she escape her past and hypocritical statements?

On this episode of ‘Fault Lines' hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss North Korean sanctions with guest John Kiriakou. In the second hour, a news report from Atlanta, Georgia recaps some of the impact from Hurricane Irma. Sputnik Washington DC Bureau Chief Mindia Gavasheli also joins Garland and Lee to discuss the news reports involving Sputnik, the FBI, and state-sponsored radio stations around the world.

In the third hour, 'Fault Lines' hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Hillary Clinton's new book and the prevalence of dark money in politics. Lee and Garland also take some in-depth calls from listeners.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com