Supporters of Dreamers Protest as Trump Punts DACA Decision to Congress

Congress has 6 months to act on Dream Act; the Trump Administration's response to North Korean nuclear testing; Hillary Clinton reportedly blames Bernie Sanders in new book.

On this episode of "Faultlines" host Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan, discuss Donald Trump's announcement that the Congress must lead on immigration policy.

In the Second Segment, Garland and Lee examine the Trump Administration's reactions to the latest North Korean nuclear test, and the puzzling refusal of the American government and media to consider the Chinese peace proposal.

In the third segment, "Faultlines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk books: Hillary Clinton's apparent vendetta against the voters, Bernie Sanders, the DNC, the media, etc. and conservative publishing house Regnery objects to New York Times Best Seller List over alleged "liberal bias."

