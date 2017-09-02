Comey Drafted Premature Exoneration Before Clinton Investigation Complete

On this episode of "Fault Lines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan, discuss the bombshell report that former FBI director Comey drafted exoneration letters long before the Clinton email investigation was over.
In the second segment, Garland and Lee talk about the latest jobs numbers and all things economy.
In a third segment, "Fault Lines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the weekly roundup including the Erik Prince Afghanistan interview and Imran Awan's hearing.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)