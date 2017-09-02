Comey Drafted Premature Exoneration Before Clinton Investigation Complete

Former FBI Director Comey drafted exoneration letter before Clinton investigation complete, weak August job numbers, the Imran Awan hearing and Erik Prince on Afghanistan.

On this episode of "Fault Lines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan, discuss the bombshell report that former FBI director Comey drafted exoneration letters long before the Clinton email investigation was over.

In the second segment, Garland and Lee talk about the latest jobs numbers and all things economy.

In a third segment, "Fault Lines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the weekly roundup including the Erik Prince Afghanistan interview and Imran Awan's hearing.

