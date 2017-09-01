Google Think Tank Fires Critic: Will Anyone Hold Silicon Valley Accountable?

New America Foundation fires critic of Google; Texas still feeling effects of Harvey plus judge rules on sanctuary city ban; new Trump Russia nothing burger.

Google is spending a lot of money in Brussels and Washington DC and now they've fired a critic from a think-tank they've sponsored. Garland and Lee ask whether this is another reason to break up Silicon Valley giants in round one of today's show.

In round two, Texas is still feeling the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and meanwhile, a Texas judge has stopped the state's ban on sanctuary cities.

Finally, Lee and Garland talk about the latest Trump-Russia bombshell that turns out to be a dud.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com