Trump Makes New Moves as Joe Arpaio Gets Pardoned & Seb Gorka Gets the Hook

On this episode of "Fault Lines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the President's latest moves as Sheriff Arpaio is pardoned and Seb Gorka is shown the door.
In the second segment Garland and Lee talk about Hurricane Harvey and whether we need to put more into the nation's disaster preparedness programs.
In a third segment, they discuss some of the latest conspiracy theories and how they have consequences in the real world.
