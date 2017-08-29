Trump Makes New Moves as Joe Arpaio Gets Pardoned & Seb Gorka Gets the Hook

Joe Arpaio gets pardoned and Seb Gorka is released, Hurricane Harvey terrorizes Texas, Conspiracy Theories abound and there are real consequences.

On this episode of "Fault Lines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the President's latest moves as Sheriff Arpaio is pardoned and Seb Gorka is shown the door.

In the second segment Garland and Lee talk about Hurricane Harvey and whether we need to put more into the nation's disaster preparedness programs.

In a third segment, they discuss some of the latest conspiracy theories and how they have consequences in the real world.

