Guest James O'Keefe and Bannon's Tax Hike for the Rich

In round one, Garland and Lee talk about the story that says White House chief strategist (and Lee's mentor) Steve Bannon is talking about a tax hike for the rich. Does this show Bannon's true colors or is it a political ploy?

In round two, renegade investigative journalistis the guest, talking about their hit on CNN and discussing whether the mainstream media is fake news… Or REALLY fake news?

Then in round three, it's Fourth of July weekend for the elitists as Chris Christie shuts down New Jersey beaches, but brings his family to a closed beach himself; and the president's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner are seen partying with Hungarian billionaire-financier George Soros in the Hamptons.

