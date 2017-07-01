Trump on Healthcare: Repeal or Bust?

On today's show, Pres. Trump is talking healthcare on Twitter and he is saying "repeal it!" Garland and Lee discuss whether this is playing to the base or political suicide.

In round two, it's politics on the world stage in Asia as Pres. Trump had a meeting with the new president of South Korea and the US inks a new arms deal with Taiwan that has China seeing red.

In the third round, we're talking globalism in the media as Ann Coulter had a very public disagreement with Fox News host Sean Hannity and Trump's battles with Morning Joe continues to make headlines.

