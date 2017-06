Garland and Lee discuss the new immigration rules as the Trump travel ban goes into effect and the House votes on two immigration bills.

Also, the hosts talk about the future of Daesh as their caliphate territory collapses in Syria and Iraq.

And, some thoughts on President Trump’s latest twitter attack on MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and the dynamics of Trump verses the Media.

