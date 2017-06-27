SCOTUS Gives POTUS Most of His Travel Ban

In round one, the Supreme Court is at the end of its term and has made an important decision on President Trump's travel ban. Lee and guest host Mike Hersh will discuss that, plus other Supreme Court scuttlebutt.

Meanwhile, India's Prime Minister is in town visiting President Trump and in round two will talk about whether two nationalists can really be friends?

Finally, Democrats are telling their leaders to stop talking about Russia and President Trump and Congressman Adam Schiff finally agree on something…that the Obama administration should have done more about allegations of Russian a meddling. Does all of this mean that the wheels are coming off of the Russian narrative?

That's all coming up on today's episode of Fault Lines with Nixon and Stranahan.

