Trump Questions Mueller & Comey's Past & Senate Investigates Loretta Lynch

Garland and Lee discuss President Trumps comments about James Comey and Robert Mueller’s friendship and the Senate’s new investigation about Loretta Lynch's connection with the Clinton campaign.

Later in the show, the duo discuss a strange ongoing criminal case in which the suspect in an IT breach with House democrats, who had Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s username and password, has fled the country.

And also, the latest twist in the Saudi/Qatar standoff in which the Saudi coalition is making some seemingly odd demands.

