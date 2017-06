Garland and Lee discuss reflect on the GOP’s latest win in the Georgia special elections.

In round two, they discuss former DHS Chief Jeh Johnson’s recent testimony in the latest congressional Russia-gate hearing.

Also, the duo talk about Jared Kushner’s assignment to bring about an Israeli Palestinian peace deal and the Saudi King’s shocking changes in the monarchical line of succession.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com