Media Claims on the Mueller Investigation

In round one, the mainstream media is reporting that special counsel Robert Mueller planning to investigate Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice. Is this an authentic new wrinkle in the story, or just more journalistic regurgitation?

In round two, the United States has announced a new arms deal with Qatar… just after Pres. Trump accused Qatar of sponsoring terrorism.

Finally in round three, Lee and Garland discuss Fox News changing its model from "Fair and Balanced" to signify the end of the Roger Ailes era. Does a model change really change everything? And why is a high-fashion company trolling the Resist movement?

