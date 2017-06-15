Gunman Wounds Congressman Steve Scalise and Several Others

Garland and Lee discuss breaking news of a lone gunman attacking a GOP congressional baseball game resulting in a several wounded.

Also, they talk about Congress’s push for new Russia sanctions as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson pushes for restraint.

And, The President becoming the oldest President to serve and Flint Michigan officials facing a new round of criminal charges.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!