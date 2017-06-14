Jeff Sessions Comes Out Swinging

Garland and Lee discuss Attorney General Sessions’ Senate testimony as he comes out swinging.

Also, they discuss the rumor mill stories about Robert Mueller getting fired and whether they are realistic. And the repercussions if this would happen.

Later in the show Garland and Lee discuss the testimony of General Mattis that the United States isn’t winning the Afghanistan conflict and whether there really is a way to win this mess.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

