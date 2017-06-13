Trouble at the Trump Hotel With Guest Jim Hoft From Gateway Pundit

© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts Washington DC, Maryland Top Lawyers Sue Trump Over Foreign Hotel Payments

In round one of today's show, Lee and Garland welcome guest, founder of the controversial conservative news site Gateway Pundit to discuss the latest legal maneuverings by two Democrat attorneys general going after President Trump for his hotel ownership on constitutional grounds and they'll discuss Jim's battle to get his news organization credentialed.

In round two, wherein Sanders seems to be hitting the campaign trail early, and comments from people like Sen. John McCain and former Pres. Obama. Combined with the recent parliamentary win for France's new president, what's the current state of the political climate?

© AP Photo/ Chairman of the Joint Chiefs "They're Obsessed!" US Senate Wants New Russia Sanctions, With or Without Proof of Meddling

Finally, in Round Three, Lee and Garland talk about protests over the weekend, including anti-sharia protests, protests over Puerto Rico, and gay pride parades punctuated by infighting.

