Trump Picks New FBI Chief Nominee

Garland and Lee discuss the President’s new nominee for FBI Chief and his difficulty filling cabinet positions along with today’s hearing on the renewal of part of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA)

Later, they discuss the Tehran terrorist attack and how the proposal for an Arab Nato may be increasing Middle East tensions.

Garland and Lee also talk about British election along with controversial new EU defense proposals.

