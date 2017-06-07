Trump's First Leaker Prosecution

The arrest of a contractor who leaked NSA information to online magazine The Intercept, but Lee and Garland asked whether what's being reported matches the reality of what the report actually says.

In round two, Kurdish forces are fighting Daesh in Syria and a shocking statement made about the endgame; will a victory on the ground in Syria lead to even more conflict in the future?

In round three, authorities in London are learning more about the attackers while the war of words continues to fly between London's Mayor and President Trump. Also will have an update on the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

