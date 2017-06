© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Why US Pullout From Paris Climate Deal is 'Not a Big Deal in Legal Terms'

Garland and Lee discuss President Trump's decision to abandon the Paris Climate Agreement and what it means for his relationship with his base, business leaders, and world leaders.

Then they move on to Hillary Clinton's stunning remarks in which she blames her closest allies for her loss to Donald Trump.

Finally, Garland and Lee discuss The Trump Decision to Postpone Moving the US Embassy in Israel and how the Saudi/Qatari rift affects politics in the Middle East.

