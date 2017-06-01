Climate Accord Pullout & White House Shakeup: Has Candidate Trump Resurfaced?

Join Lee and guest host Mike Hersh as they discuss the talk that President Trump is ready to pull out of the Paris Climate Change Accord. With more rumors of shakeups in the in White House, is Candidate Trump coming back?

In round two, Mike and Lee talk about the craziness being whipped up across the political spectrum from Kathy Griffin's bloody head stunt to a man arrested at the Trump hotel to the stabbing in Portland by a man harassing a Muslim woman. Has America reached a fever pitch?

In round three, we'll talk about the huge military budget of the United States…what are we getting for all that money and while we're talking about military spending, why is that anti-Iran coalition President Trump helped put together already falling apart?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

